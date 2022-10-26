Has the MNM finally found the solution to shine?

Paris Saint-Germain largely won against Maccabi Haifa (7-2) last night in the Champions League. A demonstration that highlighted a trend, that of perfect harmony between the front three. Since the transition to 4-3-1-2 and the abandonment of the three-man defense, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi have panicked the counters in goals and assists. The Parisian wonders if the MNM finally found the recipe to be effective in the long run.

The MNM dominates Europe in statistics

For the French newspaper, the new scheme proposed by Christophe Galtier allows the three attackers to have “alchemy” and “complementarity”. They’re the most prolific trio in Europe, with head-spinning stats. Of the 50 goals scored by PSG this season, 40 have been scored by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. The first city is at 11 goals and 12 assists, for the Brazilian it is 13 goals and 10 assists and as for the Frenchman, he is at 16 goals and 4 offerings. As a reminder, we are only at the end of October…

In his article, The Parisian highlights the admiration of some in front of the spectacle offered on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. “They gave us a fabulous show! », admits the Maccabi Haifa coach. For his part, Elie Baup was impressed by the level of play. “It’s football, entertainment, pleasure. There are no other words. That’s wonderful ! », marvels the former coach.

An ideal tactical change (for now)

All this magic seen on the field is partly due to the change in tactics. For Benoît Cheyrou, this system puts the front three ” in the best conditions “ with their preferential positioning. Behind, the efforts are made, since the three players “finally play collective” for Eric Rabesandratana. Elie Baup adds another reason which explains the good performance of these players, the efforts made for their teammates. “The three are no longer running just to get the ball but also to do work for others, to create space”remarks Elie Baup.

The performance of the trio alone is not always enough, believes The Parisian. It is by being supportive and generous that the club of the capital will be able to continue on this path, adds the newspaper. In contrast, the good rhythm of the players could be damaged by the World Cup in Qatar which is fast approaching.