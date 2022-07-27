has the singer found love again?

Shawn Mendes has been single for 8 months now, at least officially. It is indeed in November 2021 that his relationship ended with the singer Camila Cabello, with whom he lived a romance for 2 years. Since then, the Canadian singer has been very discreet about his private life. So we don’t know if he has found love again, but we have some leads. On July 24, he was seen on the arm of a mysterious brunette in Los Angeles…

On the images, one of which is at the end of the article, Shawn Mendes and the young woman wearing a cap and a large white t-shirt seem very accomplices and laugh together in the streets of Beverly Hills. They even went to have lunch at a restaurant in the neighborhood and then went to the hotel where the 23-year-old artist currently resides in West Hollywood. Who is this young person and who is she for Shawn Mendes? Has he finally found love? Unfortunately, we do not yet have the answers to these questions.

Shawn Mendes takes care of his mental health

Even if this stranger is not his new girlfriend, it seems that she brings a little happiness and lightness to the singer who had announced not to feel very well lately. Because of this, he had to interrupt his tour. “It breaks my heart to have to say this, but I will have to postpone the next three weeks of the show until further notice”, Shawn Mendes said on his Instagram account on July 16. The star now takes time for himself in order to have better mental health. He hasn’t made any new announcements on social media since.

