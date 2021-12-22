has the size of a car – Corriere.it

from

Up to 2.7 meters long and weighing 50 kilograms, its remains date back to the Carboniferous period, more than a century before the arrival of the dinosaurs

A millipede as long as a car and weighing about 50 kilograms. This seems to be the animal whose fossil was found in the north of England. A “gigantic” fossil of 326 million years, discovered in a beach in Howick, after a section of the cliff fell to the shore. A former Cambridge University doctoral student noted this. Neil Davies, professor of natural sciences at the same university and author of the study that recounts the fossil in the Journal of the Geological Society, told the Guardian: “It was a real stroke of luck: the way in which the boulder had fallen, split and perfectly exposed the fossil ». It took four people to remove it – and then transport it to Cambridge for further analysis.

The creature could have gotten that huge thanks to a particular diet, perhaps composed not only of nutrient-rich plants but also of small amphibians or other invertebrates. The animal is defined Arthropleura and this is the third fossil that denounces its existence millions of years ago. But no one had ever reached this size. It appears that this prehistoric creature was composed of multiple segments of articulated exoskeleton, largely similar in shape to modern millipedes.

Actually the fossil only represents a section of the exoskeleton of this creature. 75 centimeters long, it suggests that his body also measured 2.7 meters, with a weight of around 50 kilograms. The remains date back to Carboniferous period – a time when England had much more temperate temperatures, being close to the equator – more than 100 years before the dinosaur era. And it was precisely in these warm lands that the huge millipede lived for about 45 million years, before dying out. Probably due to climate change or the arrival of reptiles. From 2022 the fossil will be exhibited at Cambridge’s Sedgwick Museum.