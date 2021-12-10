News

Has their erotic thriller been canceled?

The erotic thriller by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Deep Water was withdrawn from the Disney schedule

Disney announced that Deep Water, the erotic thriller starring the former couple Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas, has been withdrawn from the program with all upcoming Disney releases. The study did not motivate this decision and there is no news of a possible new release date. Has it been permanently canceled? The film, based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel, is due to hit theaters next month. Directed by the director of Fatal Attraction Adrian Lyne, the film stars Affleck and de Armas as a young married couple named Vic and Melinda Van Allen. Melinda has extramarital affairs with several lovers, but when they start disappearing, her husband Vic becomes suspect number one.

The actors used to date during the making of the film, but now they are no longer together. When news of their split broke in January, photos of a life-sized hardcover of Ana de Armas ended up in the trash cans outside the actor’s house surfaced on the web. Ben Affleck is then getting back together with his longtime ex Jennifer Lopez, much to the delight of many fans; the same people who now, jokingly, wonder if the pop star isn’t behind this postponement of the erotic thriller.

Read also Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas: all the stages of their love, from the dream vacation in Cuba to the sad farewell

