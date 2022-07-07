has to do with the flop of the film

By The Sea is the latest film shot together by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which proved to be a tremendous flop at the box office.

Made in 2014 and released in theaters in 2015, By The Sea represents an indelible mark on Angelina Jolie’s rich curriculum. A flop harshly criticized by the media and the public, who held her far more responsible than her then husband Brad Pitt, considering her extensive involvement in her project, in front of and behind the camera. The two performers have stepped into the shoes of the protagonists Roland and Vanessa, a writer and a former dancer intent on saving what remains of their relationship.

At the time, the film could count on the thrust guaranteed by the two Hollywoood stars. The Brangelina family had in fact just married. In retrospect, the film proved to be a disturbing premonition of their marriage drifting.

By The Sea: Angelina Jolie’s flop

The film starring Brangelina was released in cinemas on November 13, 2015. The wait around this product was skyrocketing, but the film proved to be such a failure that it was withdrawn in many cinemas after just a few weeks. With an expense of around 10 million, By The Sea earned just over 3 million in box office. In addition to the box office failure, critics have increased the dose, judging the film very negatively.

By The Sea was directed by Angelina Jolie, who was in her third experience behind the camera. After the documentary A Place in Time and the first feature film In the Land of Blood and Honey, the Maleficent actress had made Unbroken, a title that has achieved moderate success and which bodes well for By The Sea. Expectations completely betrayed, with the next film which was an incredible flop. The diva did not just shoot the film and play the protagonist Vanessa. She also wrote the script and her name is among the producers, along with that of her then spouse.

By The Sea: plot and cast

The protagonists of By The Sea are therefore Vanessa and Roland, played by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a couple in crisis who decide to flee New York to find their balance in a small village in France overlooking the sea. The two protagonists are grappling with their demons: Roland suffers from writer’s block and is developing a worrying addiction to alcohol, while Vanessa suffers from depression and drug abuse.

The life of the two, monotonous and flat, goes through a turning point when through a hole in the wall they begin to spy on the life of the neighbors in the hotel where they are staying. Vanessa and Roland thus rediscover enthusiasm and vitality, but a dangerous obsession for her roommate, played by Melvil Poupaud, also arises in the woman.

By The Sea and the Brangelina divorce

The film went down in history not only as an incredible flop, but also as the premonition of the Brangelina divorce. The story told seems to anticipate the one experienced by the two spouses, who after marriage began to know their demons, the alcohol addiction for Brad Pitt just like for Roland and the insecurity born in Angelina Jolie as in Vanessa.

The film therefore tells the drift of the marriage between the two protagonists and seems to anticipate what Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie would have lived in about a year, since in 2016 the woman announced her desire to divorce her husband.