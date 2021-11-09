Has Tom Cruise turned away from Scientology? The reasons for the possible lack of love for the religious organization

Tom Cruise has become unusually lonely and, most surprisingly, seems to have drifted away from Scientology. The news is reported by the Sun. For years, the controversial religious organization, founded by American science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard, has been a mainstay of the actor’s visits to the UK.

Tom Cruise and Scientology, history at the end of the line?

On previous trips, Tom was a regular at Saint Hill Manor, East Grinstead, the church’s world headquarters. In 2015, Cruise was engaged in an expensive renovation of the 1700s mansion and appears to be making round-trip London sets in his own private helicopter. But this time things seem to be different. Instead of settling on the property, he was not seen in the area at all.

He is keeping himself completely off the radar: first he stayed in a posh Knightsbridge apartment where he managed to discreetly enter through an underground car park, and more recently in a secluded house in the Kent countryside near Biggin Hill Airport, just a short distance away. distance from his private jet. He appears to have never traveled to Saint Hill Manor and film sources suspect his change could be linked to a disaffection for Scientology during the Covid pandemic.

What is the position of Scientology about vaccines?

Scientology claims to not have an official position on vaccines, but many members of the group are believed to be reluctant to get vaccinated and avoid conventional medical care. In a section titled “How to Prevent the Spread of Disease with Isolation,” the official site addresses followers: “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cures,” but it doesn’t specifically refer to vaccines.

A source on the set of “Mission Impossible 5 ″ explained:“ At the moment Tom seems extremely reserved but something seems to have changed. With this film he is obviously under enormous pressure, there is a big delay and they seem to have gone beyond the budget. There is no doubt that things are weighing on his shoulders ”.