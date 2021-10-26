News

Has Twitter started testing for bitcoin tips on Android?

Twitter introduced a few weeks ago the ability for users to fund their favorite content creators via bitcoin donations on iOS, saying Android would follow later. Well, according to what was reported by researcher Jane Manchung Wong, rather known for the ability to find hidden functions and not yet implemented in the code of the most popular apps, Jack Dorsey’s social network would have started the tests also on the green robot platform.

Twitter allowed users to tip creators after launching its “tip jar” service in May. Initially, it was only possible to send money with the help of centralized payment providers, such as Venmo, PayPal, and of course Square’s Cash app. Lightning Network-based Bitcoin payments were then added to the Twitter beta in late August.

The technology behind the new service is provided by the Strike Crypto Payment Processor. Given that Android-powered smartphones boast a 72% market share, the addition of tipping bitcoins will likely further promote wider adoption of the already popular cryptocurrency.

Additionally, Twitter is working to add support for non-fungible token authentication (NFT), according to its announcement published in late September. The feature will make it possible for users to show their NFTs on the social media platform. A screenshot posted by Wong shows that the social media giant is now experimenting with a dedicated tab for collectibles, plus its mobile app will make it possible to view NFTs and read details about them.

