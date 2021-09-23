Has Will Smith gone mad? His latest seven-figure purchase makes heads spin

Yes, the American actor has combined another of his and who knows what his wife will think Jada this time. In the past Will had already shown a passion for motors by keeping a real collection of niche sports cars in the garage. Among these, one Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Bentley Azure, a BMW i8 and one Tesla which together are worth over a million dollars.

The purchase just made, however, far exceeds the measures of his box and also the price of his collection. It is a colossus of the same size as a villa and with the same functions that it could have, if not more. What are we talking about? Obviously of The Heat, which may seem like the name of a new film, but in reality it is something else. It is an ultra-luxury vehicle divided into two floors and powered by 22 wheels. Inside it is equipped with every service, from the most basic to the most particular. Just like Will, the latter also ended up on television becoming one of the protagonists of the show Celebrity Motor Homes.

The Heat is a motorhome worth 2.5 million dollars and is 17 meters long. Inside it has 110 square meters of living space, equipped with any comfort you want and with the most expensive furniture on the square. In addition, it has multiple doors with automatic access, which signal opening and closing through an acoustic signal. All this well-being is divided into two floors: on the first we find the living area, while on the second we find the sleeping and leisure area.

Will Smith Camper: A closer look at his new 22-wheeler purchase

Like any typical home, on the first floor there is a kitchen, a dining room and a living room where there is a professional make-up area bordering a small office. Together with them a bathroom including shower-sauna and a glass door that darkens by touching a special button. On the second floor there is a projection room that can hold up to thirty people and the bedrooms. A purchase that the former prince of Bel Air made for reasons of necessity since for work he is forced to travel often and the accommodations offered by the production are always very spartan. During the periods away from filming Will does not keep his vehicle stationary, but rents it for a modest sum 9000 dollars per week. A dream not for everyone.