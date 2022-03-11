Has your mobile battery swollen? Causes and what you can do

If you notice that you cell phone it looks a bit strange from the back or the screen has been raised a bit, it could be because the battery inflated. In the mobile phones current it is rare that it happens, however, it could be the case and you should be careful with it.

Next, we explain some reasons why this could happen, so that you are aware and avoid accidents.

The first thing you should know is that cell phone batteries are made of lithium, which generates energy through a chemical reaction that can stop working properly with use. If over the years there comes a time when you try to charge that battery that is already worn out, in addition to the chemical reaction that generates energy, gases can be generated. Such gases will not be able to escape as the battery is sealed, causing it to inflate.

In addition to the natural wear of the equipment, other reasons why this chemical reaction can occur are: due to an overload, in case the cell phone is left connected for longer than necessary, or due to the poor quality of its components. On this last point, it should be noted that it is very important to use the original accessories to prevent this type of damage to the equipment, since a faulty charger can directly affect the battery.

What to do if my battery swelled?

It is very important that if this happened to your cell phone battery, you do not ignore it, even if your cell phone continues to work as usual. What you have to do is change the battery as soon as possible, your mobile may seem to be unaffected, but as the days go by, the battery will no longer last as long, until it stops working completely.

You should also know that the battery will no longer deflate, the damage is irreversible and the more you use it, the more dangerous it could be for you. According to experts, the risk of it exploding is high and, although it will not cause a major fire, it could hurt you.

On the other hand, what you should never do with a mobile phone that has an inflated battery is try to charge it or squeeze the battery. It is best to turn it off immediately to avoid further damage to the equipment and take it to technical service. If you do this as soon as possible, the battery change will surely be cheaper than if other components are affected.

