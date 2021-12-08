Hashrate Bitcoin one step away from the record | And it’s escape from exchanges!

Short-term moves always leave the time they find for Bitcoin and also for other major cryptocurrencies. Unless we are traders who move on very short time horizons, it is more that we should see.

The most interesting data of the day, as regards $ BTC, concern on the one hand the hashrate and on the other the quantity of Bitcoin which are actually available on exchanges. You report both bullish, especially for those with a sufficiently broad horizon.

Hashrate and exchange: great news for Bitcoin

Bitcoin escaping from exchanges – and meanwhile the hashrate …

In a phase of returned movements lateral in the last few hours, with the failed assault on $ 52,000, for Bitcoin a new confidence boost would be needed. The good news is that fans of Bitcoin they don’t need to search much to find any. In fact, the data comes directly from exchange and from the hashrate, that is the computing power that keeps the network safe.

The trend of Bitcoin on exchanges – supply decreases

Let’s go in order, analyzing the data of Glassnode affecting the amount of Bitcoin which are available on exchanges for trading. We are at very low levels, among the lowest ever – at least since Bitcoin it has become so popular.

How can we read this data? The most obvious reading is that many are taking away the Bitcoin purchased. They end in cold storage, in medium and long-term holding structures and in wallets. In other words they are moved from where they could be immediately sold. Sure, the reversal would take only a few minutes, but it’s still a sign of sentiment on this cryptocurrency, the first for relevance e marketcap.

Hashrate: large long-term investments – Bitcoin is here to stay

However, we are more interested in the hashrate data, which has now almost completely recovered after Chinese crack. Very high levels, which mean important investments by professional miners. But even here the situation should be explained in more detail.

The trend of the Bitcoin hashrate

Commonly we could define the hashrate as the computing power that comes engaged to solve blocks and therefore to allow the network to Bitcoin to function. A higher hashrate means a large number of machines that have been put online. Expensive machines, which have decreasing returns as the number of “connected” machines grows.

It is therefore an unequivocal sign that those who are investing millions of dollars in this type of business see a bright future for Bitcoin, because the possibility of a positive return on the investment depends on this. This is also a sign that we have no doubts in interpreting as extremely positive.

The movements of short period, the so-called noise, may be a source of concern – but looking at the big picture, zooming out a little, the trajectory of Bitcoin it should be clear to everyone at this point.