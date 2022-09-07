Hate in the brain – Health and Wellness

What is hate? What parts of the brain are involved in it? Is there a neural relationship between hate and love? Stay and find out in this article!

Perhaps you have heard more than once that between hate and love there is only one step, that the line that separates them is very fine, and that it is very easy to go from one territory to another. But what is true?

Neuroscientific advances in the study of love and hate indicate that some cortical and subcortical structures that are activated for hate are also activated when we are in love.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, neuroscientists Zeki and Romaya (2008) studied 17 people who professed hatred towards someone. What they both observed was that structures, such as the putamen and insula, were activated both for stimuli associated with hate and those related to romantic love. Thus, the findings of this research give us a basis to explore this popular belief.

Hatred

Hate has been considered in multiple ways: an emotional attitude, a normative judgment, a feeling, a motivation, a generalized evaluation… Despite the conceptual discrepancies, there is a component accepted by all: the desire to harm. This desire can be a means to an end or an end in itself.

People may yearn to harm another in order to restore an established order, elevate themselves, assert their egos, gain pleasure, restore their autonomy, or prevent abandonment. In all these cases, regardless of the intention, the central objective is to harm.

At the interpersonal level, hate fulfills different functions such as self-repair, revenge, communicating emotional states or reaffirming autonomy. At the intergroup level, hate has been considered as a functional means for political behaviors, such as affiliation and cohesion within the group.

Although hate is influenced by other emotions, such as anger, dislike, and contempt, it should not be equated with them. In one study, hate was found to be more arousing than these three emotions, and closer to disgust and contempt than to anger and loathing.

hate and the brain

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, it has been shown that when a person sees a photo of someone they hate, different brain structures are activated. In one investigation, the brains of 17 people were scanned as they viewed the face of someone they hated and also the faces of acquaintances for whom they had neutral feelings.

The results of the study showed that when participants looked at a hated face, activity increased in the medial frontal gyrus, right putamen, premotor cortex, frontal lobe, and medial insula.

Likewise, three areas were also found in which activation was linearly correlated with the level of hate in the brain: the right insula, the right premotor cortex and the right frontomedial gyrus. An area of ​​deactivation was also detected in the right superior frontal gyrus.

This research shows that there is a pattern of hate activity in the brain. Although this pattern is different from the one that has been correlated with that of romantic love, the two share two areas in common: the putamen and the insula.

medial prefrontal cortex

The activation of this cortical region plays a very relevant role in the task of making inferences about the minds of others. This cortex is involved in reasoning and its activation increases when we think about ourselves, our family or someone we care about (Morgado, 2019).

The prefrontal cortex is also activated when we think of people who share our ideals. However, its activity decreases when we think of those who do not think the same as us or are indifferent to us.

This cortex is also less activated when those we think about are perceived as less intelligent and emotional. This deactivation could affect the empathy a person can feel for someone they hate. In fact, it has been shown that when an individual observes the emotional state of another, regions such as the medial prefrontal cortex, the temporoparietal junction, the superior temporal sulcus, and the temporal pole are activated. Thus, the medial prefrontal cortex may be highly involved in both empathy and theory of mind (Gallagher & Frith, 2003).

If the activation of the medial prefrontal cortex decreases when we think about people we hate, it should not surprise us that we feel little empathy for them. This is so because this capacity depends, among other things, on the activity of said cortex.

The Hate Circuit in the Brain

The putamen and insula are brain structures involved in the perception of disdain and disgust. No wonder they are involved in hate. These two structures, and the others that we have previously mentioned, make up what we could call a hate circuit.

This circuit encompasses both cortical and subcortical structures that are key to generating aggressive behavior and translating it into action through motor planning. It also involves a part of the frontal cortex that has been considered essential for predicting the actions of others (Morgado, 2019).

Subcortical activity involves two distinct structures that we have already mentioned: the putamen and the insula. The first is involved in the perception of contempt and disgust. It is also in learning, motor control, speech articulation, reward, cognitive functioning (Ghandili & Munakomi, 2021).

For its part, the insula has various functions:

– Sensory processing.

– Representation of feelings and emotions.

– Autonomic and motor control.

– Risk prediction and decision making.

– Body and self awareness.

– Empathy.

Hate in the brain involves parts that developed at different stages of our evolution as a species. Our ability to feel these kinds of feelings can be traced back to the time when the first modern humans emerged.

In this context, hatred was an adaptive strategy that facilitated survival in the midst of other groups that competed for natural resources.

Source: The Mind is Wonderful.