Hater against Grignani, Irama defends him – Sanremo News

Insults and jokes in bad taste: last night’s performance by Gianluca Grignani in Sanremo, in a duet with Irama with My story between fingers, sparked the comments of the haters on social networks. The surprise artist descended into the audience, motivating him as if he had found himself singing in a concert of him and displacing Irama himself who today defends his guest and says “Too hate”.

Some have implied that Grignani was drunk: “The code to vote for Grignani is: Scotch84”, wrote one user. “He keeps himself very well, like all things immersed in alcohol”, another. There are those who hypothesize that if he had participated in the Fantasanremo, users would have earned a lot of points with him, considering the performance outside the box. And again, “Grignani is Johnny Depp’s generic”. “Amadeus pays homage to Grignani with a bouquet of flowers:” Should I give these to drink too? “, We read in another tweet commenting on the conductor’s gesture, who at the end of the performance said to the artist:” I hope you can receive soon these flowers again, but as a competitor. We love you “.” Gladly – was the answer – when you want rock and roll back “. And tonight Grignani then wrote on Instagram:” Thanks Sanremo, thanks @ irama.plume, thanks to everyone … and as always rock’n ‘roll “.

However, many take the defense of the artist: “The only living Italian rock star, except Vasco, is Gianluca Grignani”, wrote Emis Killa on Twitter. “A beautiful evening, a special performance, thank you”, commented colleague Shablo.

In the afternoon Irama, who spoke on Rtl 102.5, denying the rumors about a quarrel with Grignani behind the scenes, underlined: “People are bad and stupid, especially in such a difficult moment, in which there is so much suffering, there is I always hate so much. Let’s try to be close to each other, let’s help each other. We are not bad people. We had fun like crazy, let’s tell the truth. ” (HANDLE).