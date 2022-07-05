Hats that seem to float, accessories that take over the body and garden dresses: Schiaparelli Haute Couture’s proposal

Haute Couture week kicks off in Paris. A week in which to enjoy fashion with capital letters, the one that is not always designed to be worn daily but to dream big and to prove what fashion houses are capable of, with their legion of artisans, their creativity and its needles. Schiaparelli has been in charge of opening the catwalk and perfectly exemplifies everything that is expected of this event: impossible shapes, superlative accessories and materials used in surprising ways. Daniel Roseberry seems to have blended in perfectly with Elsa Schiaparelli and that magical surrealism that she turned into a symbol of her brand is present in each proposal. For this haute couture fall-winter 2022/23 collection it is the accessories that take over each looksometimes almost completely dressing the wearer or seeming to have a life of their own.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Thus we find extra large earrings that extend becoming a dress. There are also necklaces-dresses, or dresses made only with pearls, chains or beads that are woven over the body.