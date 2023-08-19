Entertainment

Haunted Mansion: Haunted or Charming?

director: Justin Simien
interpreters: Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder
Duration: 122 minutes
gender: fantastic comedy horror

Disney rekindles nostalgia in this remake of the forgettable Haunted Mansion starring Eddie Murphy.

What’s seen in the trailer suggests that it will be bringing to the big screen those iconic parts of the original attraction that the 2003 version forgot about, like the room that expands or the long corridor where you queue.

The film tells the story of Gabi (Lakeith Stanfield), a single mother, and her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon) who move into a haunted house. But when they try to escape, the ghosts inside will follow them, so they will be forced to face them. To this end, they team up with an alleged priest who contacts Ben Mathias, a depressed astrophysicist who, after the death of his wife, becomes a tour guide for allegedly haunted buildings in New Orleans and who One is the inventor of the camera. Can capture souls. They are joined by medium Harriet (Tiffany Haddish) and Bruce (Danny DeVito), a university professor specializing in supernatural matters.

The project has been in the works since 2010, when it was supposed to have a PG-13-rated script by Guillermo del Toro, but it was eventually retooled by Katie Dipold (Special Bodies) to tone down the horror points and change it for something more familiar. was written from audience. The chosen director was Justin Simien, creator of the film and subsequent series Dear With People, who doesn’t bring the satirical and provocative spirit that the Netflix comedy had, but sticks more to the formula.

It is another Disney product as part of a strategy to promote the classic attractions of its parks. Something that already bodes well for him in 2021 with Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The film, about Captain Frank and scientist Lily Houghton’s adventure through the Amazon, raised $200 million and was one of the platform’s most-watched productions. A strategy that also worked very well with Pirates of the Caribbean, which ended up with five movies, several video games, and a Lego production.

It’s not one of the most critically acclaimed films out there, but it promises to be better than the 2003 version and offers family horror that is laced with incessant humor to make it accessible to audiences of all ages.

In addition, it deals with issues such as grief and the need to maintain a special relationship with loved ones who are no longer with us.

New installment of the Detective Conan saga, this time with Europol in the plot. photo courtesy

director: Yuzuru Tachikawa
Duration: 109 minutes
gender: manga, plot

Conan and his friends must investigate the murder of a Europol employee during a meeting of engineers in Germany presenting a new system linking police cameras around the world.

The film takes place in Resham Rally. photo courtesy

director: Ross Vinokur
Duration: 93 minutes
gender: Animation, Comedy, Motorsport

From the creator of Shrek brings to the big screen the story of a young driver who aspires to be the winner of the Silk Road Rally, a 300 km/h race for four consecutive days where you’ll compete. The world’s craziest racers in a unique, high-risk adventure with no rules.

