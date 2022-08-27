Havana asks the US for help to rehabilitate the area affected by the fire in Matanzas

Officials of the Government of Cuba held a dialogue with experts from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to learn rehabilitation techniques for the area of ​​the supertanker base in Matanzas affected by the industrial fire that occurred in early August, the Foreign Ministry in Havana reported on Friday.

According to the EFE agency report, Cuban experts asked members of the EPA “for their assessment of the actions already carried out” in the areaduring a virtual meeting held last Wednesday.

Representatives of the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA), among other institutions, presented at the meeting “the main tasks undertaken since the fire was declared extinguished” on August 12, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Also, The island’s specialists requested “the possibility of accessing the most innovative techniques and procedures accumulated both by the EPA and by companies linked to the oil sector and other agencies involved in these types of accidents.”added the source.

In a statement released on Friday, the Cuban Foreign Ministry highlighted the “professional and fruitful exchange” environment of the meeting, where Both parties also discussed “the possible ways of cooperation” in the rehabilitation of the area consumed by the incident.

On August 5, a huge fire broke out in Cuba’s largest fuel storage base, presumably after lightning struck one of the industrial park’s tanks, Cuban authorities explained.

Four of the eight supertanker base depots were completely destroyed after burning for a week. The column of smoke from the incident became visible in neighboring provinces, such as Mayabeque and Havana, the latter located 104 kilometers away.

During those days there was an exchange of blame between authorities in Havana and Washington after the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez, made a request for help that he circumscribed to “friendly countries”, after which many Cubans demanded that the government turn to their neighbor to the north.

Through two senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), Havana limited itself to confirming that they had received and appreciated the “technical advice” offered by the United States. But A spokesman for the US National Security Council indicated that “U.S. firefighting experts with experience operating oil storage facilities have spoken with Cuban officials to offer technical advice, but The Cuban government has not formally requested additional assistance.

After the fire broke out, Havana received material aid and fire crews from its political allies in Venezuela and Mexico, as well as visits from Iranian oil industry officials.

In the incident, 16 people lost their lives, mostly firefighters, while another 146 were injured and 15 of them remain hospitalized.