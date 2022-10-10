Havana cinemas premiere “Blonde”, the success of Ana de Armas

The fabulous film “Blonde”, starring Ana de Armas, arrives in Cuba, and is being presented to the public in theaters in Havana.

As we have reported since the premiere of “Blonde”, the Marilyn Monroe biopic produced by Netflix, Ana de Armas has received great praise. This, as a result of her extraordinary work in the film, which could even give her the possibility of receiving her first Oscar award.

Although this film premiered weeks ago, and millions of people around the world have enjoyed it, few people have seen it in Cuba. This, above all, because right now the film is available through Netflix, a medium to which most do not have access.

However, recently the Antilleans received the opportunity to see the film by the great Ana de Armas on the island itself. Consequently, last Thursday “Blonde” premiered in Havana, showing specifically at the Yara Cinema, in downtown Havana. from the city.

According to several local media, many Havanans have shown interest in seeing the film starring their countrywoman. Therefore, for the premiere of the film there was a large influx of people; result a real success.

Likewise, it was learned that there are several theaters in Havana that plan to include “Blonde” on their billboards, in order to see Ana de Armas embodying Marilyn Monroe. This was reported by the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry; ensuring that new functions would also be offered.

Upcoming screenings of Blonde, the film starring Ana de Armas, in theaters in Havana

As we mentioned, it seems that there are many in Havana who still want to see the movie Blonde in theaters. Therefore, several functions were established for the next few days, so that Havanans have several alternatives to enjoy it.

In the first place, they pointed out that the Marilyn Monroe biopic will continue to be screened at the Yara Cinema until Sunday, October 9. In other words, locals will be able to enjoy the film that they will be showing today and tomorrow starting at 7:00 pm (Cuban time).

Also, another of the Havana cinemas where we can see the performance of Ana de Armas in Blonde, is the Charles Chaplin. Here, the people of Havana will also be able to see the film that will be presented today and tomorrow, starting at 6:00 pm.

Undoubtedly, the interest of Cubans in seeing this film is not only based on the fact that it is starred by an actress from our land. In addition to that, since before its premiere, the rumors that circulated were that Ana de Armas would have made one of the best performances of her.

Let us remember that, months ago, the same Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis revealed in an interview how surprised she was with the Cuban’s acting talent. In addition, he stressed that when he saw images of Blonde, he could not believe Ana’s incredible resemblance to Norma Jean Baker (Marilyn Monroe).

Also, before reaching theaters in Havana or on Netflix, Blonde premiered in Italy during an event where Ana de Armas was applauded. In fact, it was in the Venice Film Festival; where after the premiere of the film attendees applauded the Cuban for almost fifteen minutes.

