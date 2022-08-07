Havana Courts Reinforce Security After Arson

The security of the municipal courts of Havana has been noticeably strengthened after the premeditated arson in facilities of the People’s Municipal Court of Central Havana In recent days, as confirmed by workers from the capital’s judicial offices.

“We had a meeting with the president of our court and we were informed that the archive of the Municipal Court of Central Havana suffered a fire caused by the counterrevolution and that a significant number of cases that were archived there were burned“, told DIARIO DE CUBA a worker from the Popular Municipal Court of Arroyo Naranjo, based in La Palma, who refused to identify himself.

“As our court is conducting trials for the events of July 11, 2021it was decided to reinforce surveillance and protection and a group of measures will be taken that include the installation of video protection cameras and coordination with the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) so that the court is an objective of protection and patrolling”, added the same source.

Another judicial worker from the Diez de Octubre Municipal Court, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, told DIARIO DE CUBA about other measures taken at her headquarters.

“As a result of the fire in the Municipal Court of Central Havana, the protection of our court was reinforced. As is known, it is the headquarters of the special room where political and Operation Dignity trials are held (11J protests)Therefore, video cameras will be installed immediately to protect and reinforce the staff of custodians of the center, as well as a special patrol by the PNR. Workers are on high alert to protect our headquarters,” the woman said.

Usually, in Havana, the courts jealously guarded by a large garrison of security and protection agents have been the supreme and the provincial, with headquarters in Old Havana. From now on, the fifteen municipal courts of Havana will be reinforced to avoid the repetition of attacks against them.

Last Sunday, July 31, a

arson affected the archive of the Municipal Court of Central Havanaaccording to a video posted on social media. A self-proclaimed movement The New Cuban Nation in Arms claimed responsibility for both the act and the audiovisual material.

“This is not an accident, this is fire against the dictatorship,” the man who recorded the video is heard saying.

“This is justice against injustice. This is the new Cuban nation executing injustice in Cuba“, adds the man in a low tone while watching the fire burn.

In recent weeks the discomfort of Cubans due to the miserable situation they suffer, exacerbated by the blackouts, has generated dissimilar expressions of protest. Apart from the numerous cacerolazos that have occurred in various localities within the provinces —around thirty documented protests in at least 13 provinces since mid-July— there have been more serious events such as the stones of a dissatisfied citizen against the seat of the Government of Marianaothis fire to the judicial apparatus of the Government or the sabotage against a state ranchón in Holguín.