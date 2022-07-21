Havana drivers warn of robberies in the vicinity of the José Martí airport

“They took my suitcases out of the trunk and I didn’t even notice. That happens frequently and the PNR (National Revolutionary Police) does nothing about it,” wrote a user in the “ACCIDENTS” Facebook group.

Havana drivers have once again warned about a series of assaults that are taking place in the vicinity of the “José Martí” International Airport, especially at intersections where there are traffic lights

Another Internet user under the name of Heberto Machado Castro confirmed this information in the publication’s comment box and pointed out that: “they climbed on the bed of the truck and I didn’t even realize it, they know how to operate.”

Other drivers indicated that the robberies take place mostly at night, mainly in Boyeros and areas near CUJAE and 6 Vías. In addition, they pointed out the Cuban police for not doing anything about it, and even accused them of being an accomplice in this type of act.

“The PNR does nothing because the bandits are informers of them,” indicated the profile of Luis Alberto Pérez Pérez.

“The police are the first corrupt there is, because they know better than anyone where they rob cars,” said another Internet user by the name of Alberto Carta Martínez.

This is not the first time that Cuban drivers have spoken out about the growing wave of robberies around the airport.

For their part, the Cuban authorities prefer to remain silent because this type of criminal act

They collapse the publicity that the Havana regime intends to sell to the world that Cuba is a “safe country.”

For this reason, on the island there is no official database on the level of danger in the country, nor on the increase in crime in recent years. However, the use of social networks and the rise of independent journalism have been responsible for showing a more realistic version of what is lived inside Cuba.

Carlos Martinez | americateve.com

