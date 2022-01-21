Havana Syndrome was “nothing”

AGI – Almost almost sorry, because the story was really beautiful and brought to mind sweet memories of youth, when we were separated by a wall and the Third Man wandered undisturbed through the cellars of Vienna. But no, not at all: we were wrong. Indeed, they were wrong. Go and explain how: tragicomic illusion of the senses, galloping suggestion, collective psychosis. The fact is that now the CIA is telling us, and if the CIA says so it is more certain than the Supreme Court: it was nothing. Nothing really.

This is why the idea of ​​collective psychosis remains. Of course the victims are not there, they claim that they have warned them of those ear disturbances on the streets of Cuba, that they felt that nausea and then there must be something true, right? And there will also be, but Langley tends to exclude the hand of the Russians and Cubans, who – at least the first ones – are no longer Communists but want to make enemies. The best on the market since the Nazis. Now they are also about to invade Ukraine. Trump would have put on a show.

In summary: it was 2016 and a series of employees of the American embassy in Cuba began to experience terrible hearing problems, as well as stomach problems. The same then happened in the following years in American diplomatic personnel in other parts of the world, in this case Berlin and Vienna. How can you resist the temptation to see the new beginning of the Cold War there? The places, after all, are those.

The investigation starts, and here are the results, which are provisional and therefore may well be overturned in the future, but in the meantime it is like this: other than an invisible attack of neuro-weapons that pilot the brain, nothing comes out here. Who knows what it was. it is the old, irresistible suggestion of the Death Ray.

There are those who claim that not only Hitler was taken, who was very attracted to the esoteric rays, but Mussolini himself. He was its prophet; his Spennacchiotto should have been none other than Guglielmo Marconi, especially since that time when – it is said – the entire procession of the Duce engaged in a picnic in Castelfusano was stuck in the middle of the pine forest. Ten very fascist Italian machines of national manufacture whose engine stopped turning, all together. And close by, he whispered to himself, Marconi who was doing strange experiments. But the genius would die shortly thereafter, and then down with the conspiracy theories.

The previous one lets go of a very easy prediction: this Havana syndrome, whether it is true or not, will be talked about for some time, and not only because basically there is never a truth strong enough to prevent the story of a fantastic fanfare.

Furthermore, this story has already been told, and has entered our DNA and our collective imagination for a long, long time. And if his mother is unknown (this being the only profession in the world even older than the spy), the father, for once, is certain. And we reveal the name. This is Graham Greene. Greene, incidentally, is the man who created the Third Man and his crossings in the Viennese sewers in 1950.

As you can see, everything holds up: Vienna, Berlin, spies and cold wars. It is inevitable that Havana, a land of dreams and chimeras, also ended up in the middle (in reality, the inspiration was given to him by a real character, but he operated in Tallin, and between Tallin and Havana there is no match if you is about setting a novel).

The agent in Havana, says its inventor, was called James Wormold, and he sold vacuum cleaners to make a living. Since he had a spendthrift daughter, the money was never enough and he accepted the proposal to enlist the MI6, which sent him to Cuba that felt an air of Revolution and Barbudos. Being incapable of anything, let alone gathering information, he began to invent.

Needless to say, his reports, so full of detail, thrilled those in London, who paid him and pushed him to write, and he wrote and they paid and wanted more and more. He went so far as to send home a report with the project for the manufacture of a new and terrible weapon. To make it, it was enough to put together, reassembling them, the pieces of a vacuum cleaner. But he too eventually proved to have short legs. They discovered it and however, in a very British way, they decided to silence everything: they promoted it and put it behind a desk in London. End of the story, the beginning of the myth.

Tomorrow maybe we will discover that instead it is all true, rays conspiracies and so on, in the meantime, however, we take note of one thing: the CIA is not the Mi6, and admits the possible mistake. Perhaps because, many years after Graham Greene, they decided that this is the only way not to go back to the Cold War. And who was young in those days, make do.