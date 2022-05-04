Have fans of ‘The Resident’ seen the latest from Kaley Ronayne’s Cade?

ads

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Resident Season 5.

Fox’s The Resident doesn’t seem to believe in happy endings. After killing off Emily VanCamp’s Nicolette “Nic” Nevin when the actress left the series, the medical drama dealt Conrad Hawkins — and fans — another deathblow in the May 3 episode, appropriately titled “Risk.”

Kaley Ronayne’s ER doctor Cade, one of Conrad’s possible love interests, shared a sweet moment with him in the Chastain parking lot. But in true TV and movie fashion, just as Cade was about to drive off into the sunset, she was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Naturally, Conrad sprang into action to save her, but The Resident made sure to show viewers just how many bullets had hit Cade’s vehicle. So does Cade die in The Resident Season 5? Or is there a chance that he will somehow pull through? This is what we know.

Source: Fox

Matt Czuchry as Conrad and Kaley Ronayne as Cade in ‘The Resident’

What happened to Cade in ‘The Resident’?

Fans will remember that in season 5, episode 15, “In for a Penny,” Cade revealed to Conrad that he had been secretly working with the FBI to take down a mob-run prescription drug factory. However, that left her in fear that the mob would eventually catch up with her and decide to take her out as a result of her.

The drive-by shooting suggests that is exactly what happened. Cade doesn’t have a long list of people who might want to kill her. Aside from the forged recipe she helped Conrad with, her other major problem was her drama with her sister Ava.

It’s heartbreaking that The Resident has gone down this path again, as viewers are still reeling from Nic’s shocking death. (It may be a few years later in the show, but it’s still fresh in fans’ memories!)

While Conrad did his best to help Cade, she got shot a lot, so she may be losing someone she cares about. This plot twist is almost cruel, because while Nic died in a car accident far from Conrad, Cade is literally dying in front of him. If she is unable to stop him, she will be overwhelmed by a new wave of guilt.

Is Kaley Ronayne leaving ‘The Resident’?

One way or another, Kaley Ronayne’s time on The Resident seems to have run its course. Even if her character hadn’t been shot, she would get out of the hospital anyway, so her story ended before the shocking plot development. And if she’s really lucky and survives, she won’t want to stay where people just tried to kill her.

However you cut it, the character is done.

It is possible that Cade lives and is taken by the FBI to witness protection (which he clearly needs). Or, since The Resident is so good at tugging at viewers’ heartstrings, he will pass away and give Conrad something else to angst about, if he doesn’t get mad and decide to try and help find the shooter.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8pm EST on Fox.

