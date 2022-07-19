have fun and educate yourself with these movies to watch as a family

Do not miss these movie proposals that Netflix has to watch as a family and reflect on the values ​​​​they transmit. The tapes are much more than just entertainment to watch.

When you enjoy a film as a family, you can later meditate on it as part of an educational parenting strategy and, of course, family unity. In this way, you will also be able to teach your family to reflect and develop their own critical thinking on various topics.

Enjoy these five fun and educational stories that chevere.life brings you this day. A selection with a bit of comedy, news and emotions for everyone at home to enjoy.

“The Adam Project”

“The Adam Project” (“The Adam Project”) presents the story of Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a time traveler from the year 2050 who ventures on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman who loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances.

Adam’s ship experiences technical failures and he is sent spiraling into the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time in his life: his home. Thus, together with his present self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo), they will have to solve not only the problems that their time travel meant, but they will also have the opportunity to reconcile with the past. of the.

“The Adam Project” offers time travel, laughter, and plenty of thrills. Along with Reynolds is also actress Jennifer Garner (Ellie), Walker Scobell (Adam) and Catherine Keener (Maya Sorian).

“Ruby’s Rescue”

This family movie is the one to watch if you love dogs. “Ruby’s Rescue” is one of those emotional stories about dogs that can make you cry. If you are an animal and pet lover, you should not miss it.

Ruby is a dog that nobody wants to adopt after being returned by her last family, the shelter is ready to put her down. Everything seems lost until the arrival of Daniel (Grant Gustin), a hyperactive policeman who dreams of being part of the K9 canine team. Together they form an unbreakable bond and have to face different obstacles.

The Katt Shea-directed family drama tackles an interesting topic of embracing differences in one’s ability and process of acquiring knowledge. Both Ruby and Dan find their way when someone else believes in them and gives them a chance. Their hyperactivity and attention deficit don’t make them less, they just need someone to understand them, and that’s a valuable message.

“Sea Monster”

This animated film is about a girl and a hunter who join forces to capture a powerful beast that leads them to plunge into a great adventure, where over time they discover that perhaps the obvious is not synonymous with truth.

It is an ideal tape for the whole family. The end of the adventure leaves you thinking about various issues in our society. “Monster of the sea” generates self-critical thinking for all ages.

The original voices are provided by Karl Urban (“The Boys”), Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris (“Morbius”) and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

The director took inspiration from epic adventures such as “King Kong” or “Lawrence of Arabia”, tapes that became his favorites. He was also inspired by historical maps that have been found in recent years and some drawings of ancient civilizations.

“Play at home”

Directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane, the film takes inspiration from the life of recently retired New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

Kevin James is in charge of starring in this film in the role of Payton, who in real life moved to the Dallas area during his suspension to spend more time with his children Meghan and Connor, and served as offensive coordinator for the team of his son’s sixth grade, the Liberty Christian Warriors.

So he decides to work with Troy Lambert (Taylor Lautner, from the saga “Twilight”), the coach of the local soccer team your child plays for. What he does not imagine is that this collaboration will be the only way to recover the relationship with the little one.

You can’t miss “Play at home”, the new movie about sports, friendship and overcoming Netflix.

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

The emotional film tells the story of William Kamkwamba, a 13-year-old from Malawi who managed to bring clean water to his village for the first time. He did it by building a wind turbine and a water pump with the only help of his ingenuity, perseverance and a few friends who believed in him.

A story that not only moves, but also gives us valuable lessons on processes of change and innovation from which we can learn. This child in these circumstances was able to achieve what he set out to do. It is an example to follow. The film stars actors Maxwell Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Aïssa Maïga.