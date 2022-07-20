Have Hakimi and Messi buried the hatchet? (VIDEO)

It looks like things are getting better between Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi! The two PSG stars have “possibly” found common ground. It’s no secret that Messi has a hard time with his presence at Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentinian, accustomed to the spotlight, found himself in the shade facing the performance of players younger than him.

Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappé are the darlings of the team, something that does not necessarily please Messi and Neymar Jr, both ex-Barca, and adored for many years by their team and fans. The “Pulga” is really small in the face of young talents, and does not hide its desire to return to the ranks of the Blaugranas. This situation has only worsened the relationship between the players, as Messi indulges in diva behaviors towards his teammates. According to the French sports press, Messi refuses to pass the ball to Hakimi every game.

However, Hakimi seems to be the big man for the job, judging by the assist he gave the Argentine in a friendly encounter with the Kawasaki Frontale. Indeed, following his gesture, Messi managed to score a goal, after a controlled ball and a pass from Hakimi. The Argentinian, to everyone’s surprise, thanked the youngster, as well as Neymar Jr for his action. Could this be the end of the “war” between the two PSG stars?

Messi’s goal served by Hakimi 👌🏽🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/9gxnagcfXa — Inside Parisian • PSG (@InsideParisian) July 20, 2022



