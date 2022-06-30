Have Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker staged their recent photos? A BALANCE source

Kendall Jenner and her ex Devin BookerNBA star, were seen together recently at the SoHo House of malibu a few days after the announcement of the separation of the couple. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, it was a “publicity stunt.”

“Her team doesn’t want her to look like she was dumped“, Explain one source. “His team asked us to meet.“

Photos show Jenner and Booker smiling at each other in an outdoor area of ​​the luxurious private club.

A source told E! News, which announced last week that the couple had separated after two years of dating, “They shared things on their phones and laughed. Kendall looked up and smiled at Devin.“

This weekend, the Phoenix player Suns liked Instagram photos of kendall which began with an image of the naked young woman sunbathing. The model also liked a photo of her ex-boyfriend playing baseball.

A source told Page Six this week that the couple got together. separate because Booker25, wasn’t ready to pop the question to the reality star, 26, and that they are both focused on their careers.

“Although they care about each other, Devin was not going to propose to her and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life.“

Jenner and Booker started dating in 2020. The couple attended the wedding of Kourtney kardashians and Travis barker in Italy in May.