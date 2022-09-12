Have mercy on the man who is afraid

Common sense should be enough to keep people from heeding the life advice of someone who wears sunglasses inside and doesn’t know that shirts exist. And yet, Andrew Tate – thick macho king, version Wish by Vin Diesel and proof that getting kicked in the head for years is bad for the prefrontal cortex – has recently become a pattern of life for many men.

But Andrew Tate (pictured right) is just the stupid, cliched tip of an iceberg of masculinist nonsense that takes to the Internet. TikTok is now filled with self-proclaimed “real men” giving advice on how to be a “real man” rather than a Harry Styles who wears – yark poop – sometimes dresses. (That makes him, of course, very unattractive to his legions of fans and not a sex object at all in erotic fanfics. Why would a “real man” want to be the sex symbol of his generation in addition to being a multi-millionaire? We all wonder.)

Youth cartoonist Élise Gravel recently published a short comic on the subject.

In the comments, we can read parents whose children under the age of 12 have come into contact with the shitty ideas of Andrew Tate and his frufrus friends. Young people learn to hate women before they learn what the Canadian Shield is. Fortunately, climate change is going to break everything soon, because we’re collectively going to a funny place, and it’s not close to the Canadian Shield.

We can summarize the great ideas of genius of the masculinists as follows:

Women need to be dominated, because there is nothing more disturbing in life than a woman who thinks for herself, except to think about making you a sandwich. Men rule, because there’s nothing that says “I’m in charge of my life” more than a man sitting on his steak waiting for someone to make him a sandwich. Men are smarter, that’s why they need to be told what to think by a guy who doesn’t even know the recipe for a sandwich. (We recommend Ricardo’s (the best)).

For powerful and independent-minded “real men”, it’s crazy how they are locked into a limiting straitjacket that tells them what to think and especially what not TO DO. “Real men” boast that they are not ruled by their emotions, unlike the overly sensitive modern madams and men who cry more than once a year when their football team loses. But deep down, mascus are completely dominated by a single emotion: fear.

The fear that others will not see them as virile men. The fear of deviating from a dogma that tells them what to be and how. The fear of being in a relationship with a woman who has her own ideas. The fear that the women around them will grow tired of their bullshit misogynist. The fear that we discover that their rebellious and contemptuous attitude is only a facade that hides men who are deeply terrified of intimacy, human emotions, commitment, vulnerability and the effort necessary to cultivate healthy relationships not only with women, but with everyone around them.

So they target everyone but them, because staring at your navel is a lot harder than laughing at a guy wearing nail polish.

They then miss the real question: what if being a real “real man” meant being a whole person with complex emotions, rich relationships and sometimes nail polish rather than a cross caricature on the Internet? Come on! The guy is wearing sunglasses INSIDE!