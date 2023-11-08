Have Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma ended their beef?

Before Cardi B, Lettow, and Megan Thee Stallion were Nicki Minaj’s enemies, there was Remy Ma (and Lil Kim), but that’s another story. In the middle of the last decade, when Remy Ma was released from prison after discovering that his reign was shorter than that of Leprechaun – in part due to Nicki’s dominance – the two rappers engaged in a year-long feud, which led to Due to them releasing current diss tracks like “Shether” and “No Frauds” (actually a bygone era).

It appears that Nicki has put her feud on the back burner in favor of channeling her energy into rivalries with the aforementioned contemporary hitmakers — and, it has to be admitted, actually new girls like Doja Cat and Ice Spice. To support. The last we heard about it was last year when Remy came out drink champs And indicated that they have agreed to stop talking about each other. While Nicki denied that any conversation to this effect ever took place, a recent, cryptic Instagram post has her fans thinking that they have settled the old thing.

“Look over your shoulder/I’m in da Rover, it’s over, bitch,” she wrote. The post appears to be a quote from Remy Ma’s poem on Big Pun’s song “Ms.” Martin,” which fans interpreted as a hint that Remy would appear on Nicki’s upcoming album pink friday 2, “Nicki said she might be in favor of giving a doubt a go on TikTok Live a while ago,” one fan wrote in the comments of a post reporting on the coincidence.

While this isn’t a full-on confirmation from Minaj, it would be nice to see a reconciliation between the ladies of hip-hop — especially one that gets us one step closer to getting the long-rumored Cardi/Nicki collaboration. Brings. Although this may not please some fans (seriously, watch boxing if you want to see a fight), as Cardi once said, “beef is bad for business,” and we here at Uproxx agree with just about everyone. Want to see us win because we’re not haters.