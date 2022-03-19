Have the Los Angeles Dodgers outdone even themselves? How the 2022 roster compares to recent superteams in LA

Freddie Freeman begins his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers by reporting to spring training on Friday, officially making the unlikely possible. A Dodgers team that won 106 games in 2021 and led the NL in runs adds a player who hit .300 with 31 home runs.

“On paper, it’s a great ballclub, it’s a great ballclub. The lineup is good, a lineup like I’ve never seen,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters Thursday.

“He knows how to generate runs. It’s an art form, not something that happens overnight. When you add that to our lineup…wow…it could be a pretty ridiculous year for him,” he said. . third baseman Justin Turner.

“I’m excited to have him. I know he’ll be excited to be here.

In fact, that description of an All-Star lineup isn’t an exaggeration. Remember the baseball episode of “The Simpsons” when Mr. Burns recruits a group of Major League Baseball stars to play on the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team? It aired in February 1992. Here are the OPS+ numbers for that lineup since 1991: