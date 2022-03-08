Have the predictions of the theoretical physicist been fulfilled?

In the world of science, one of the great historical references that predominates is the name of Stephen Hawking, considered as a scientific popularizer who showed advances from physics and contributed to scientific knowledge.

Despite the fact that Hawking left this world on March 14, 2018, his legacy in terms of theoretical and relativistic argumentation is still present in today’s society, and even more so with the events that humanity has been experiencing, such as the appearance of the new coronavirus and the conflict that has the world on edge due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During his investigative time, Hawking released several predictions that, although they depend on the viability of the facts presented, gain visibility for their possible successes. According to data shared by the Fayerwayer web portal, the ideas of the physicist were not the product of his imagination, on the contrary, they are the result of his analysis of human beings and their relationship with nature.

In this way, the aforementioned portal shares Stephen Hawking’s predictions related to the future of planet Earth and that, until today, have probably taken one or another sense.

Can artificial intelligence outperform humans?

The thinking capacity of human beings has created endless tools to meet the needs of everyday life.

In 2014, Hawking stated that artificial intelligence could be cataloged as the end of the human race; Through an interview with the BBC, the cosmologist also said that by having robots, the machines could “come to take control and redesign themselves to defeat humans.”

Although, for now, the creations of man have not exceeded the limits, humanoid robots have been created that try to adapt to the structure of the human body, and “are suitable for some procedural-based vocations, such as counter managers of reception and workers of automobile manufacturing lines”, according to the Aquae Foundation.

Engineered Arts COO Morgan Roe talks about the Engineered Arts Ameca humanoid robot with artificial intelligence as it is demonstrated during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) – Photo: AFP

Continue the search for new places in space

Astronauts and space scientists work every day to discover the never before known secrets of the vast universe.

The British physicist said that people will look for a new place in space to be inhabited. Consequently, this prediction has had connecting points and one of the examples is that China plans to send its first manned mission to Mars in 2033 and build a base there.

The search for the preservation of human life on other planets has had an impact on the work of NASA and other space entities. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pandemic and humans

Most of the schools and currents of science speak of the process of natural selection that Darwin exposed in the Origin of species. Indeed, living beings usually adapt to an environment and change or modify their population phenotypes.

For Hawking, aggressive viruses can emerge over time, something that has happened with the massive spread of covid-19. However, here there is a dispute in terms of adaptation to body diseases, because although many maintain that the human being can be incorporated into a new environment, the theoretician and relativist mentioned, in life, that new mutations will be increasingly difficult for humans to assimilate, Fayerwayer published.

Reference photo of coronavirus in the world – Photo: Getty Images

Nuclear weapons

The territorial power of nations and their ability to acquire have led to the creation of a destructive and nuclear combat mechanism. Stephen Hawking said that nuclear weapons can be a latent risk to the planet.

Through literary creation Small answers to big questions the astrophysicist expressed his concern about nuclear war. Something that, these days, has been sounding due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine classified as a “military operation” that since last February 24 has claimed the lives of thousands of people, something that does not seem to stop.

While it is true that some predictions depend on the perception and credibility of others, finding the point in a topic could affect the cause of shocking events, since as Hawking mentioned: “The universe does not have a history, but any possible history.”