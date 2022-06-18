Have you already congratulated him? Paul McCartney is already eighty

Today beatlemania lovers are partying because Sir Paul McCartney is celebrating his first 80 years. Congratulations!

Sir Paul McCartney He is already 80 years old and does not seem to want to stop. Nor to withdraw from the stage; has been on tour since May and will arrive at Glastonbury Festival next week.

Not only that, together with Ringo Starr he is one of the living members of one of the most legendary English bands; The Beatles. McCartney was a lead vocalist and is a multi-instrumentalist; he plays bass, guitar and piano. He has also had an incredible career as a soloist and as a member of groups like The Wings -which was active between 1971 and 1981–…Even in the 2020He hardly rested.

At the peak of the pandemic, in the midst of the masks, the confusion and with the bad taste in the mouth that Gal Gadot left us with her video; McCartney performed at the virtual festival. One World: All Together At Home. In which he tore his 78 years playing the trumpet in a cover of When the Saints Go Marching In, With; Dave grohl, Dave Matthews, Elvis Costello; Irma Thomas and Nathaniel Rateliff. No more no less.

Paul the painter

To this is added his talent in painting, McCartney began painting in the 80’s and exhibited for the first time in 1999, in Germany: 70 paintings that included portraits of Andy Warhol, David Bowie and John Lennon.

The following year his work was shown in the United Kingdom, first at the Arnolfini Gallery in Bristol and later in Liverpool, his hometown.

Paul the activist

Likewise, a good part of her life has been dedicated to activism in favor of animal rights, also in defense of cannabis; has demanded its legalization and decriminalization on several occasions.

He has been a vegetarian since 1965He is also a supporter of the organization for the defense of animal rights People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Likewise, he has supported causes of other organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International, World Animal Protection and the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

His activism extends to campaigns against land mines, against poverty with Make Poverty History, as well as concerts such as; Band Aid, Live Aid, Ferry Aid, Live 8, and the recording of Cross the Mersey Ferry.

For 10 years, he joined the anti-fracking campaign Artists Against Fracking and during the COVID-19 pandemic, McCartney called for Chinese markets selling live animals to be banned.

happy birthday sir paul

It would be impossible to list every campaign, every achievement, and every piece of work, but from what can be seen, Paul McCartney has had quite an interesting and full life. The arrival of another year clears up the question that was asked with The Beatles in When I’m 64. In it he questioned if anyone would need him; if someone would remember him or send him congratulations on her birthday.

It turns out that he is long past that age – and yes – the world remembers him and we may not send him a bottle of wine, but we can drink in honor of him.

