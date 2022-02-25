Have you already forgotten Belinda? Christian Nodal offers his first statements after his breakup

Last night, Christian Nodal performed with great success on the stage of Lo Nuestro Awards 2022since his controversial break with BelindaThe singer had not appeared before the media, so his first words had already begun to resonate with his followers.

Prior to his presentation at the event, the singer agreed to be interviewed by the Despierta América program before which he spoke about the tribute to Vicente Fernandez in which he participated with Firm Group, Angela Aguilar and Camilor, but without a doubt the words that called the most were those in which he spoke about the moment that is happening.

And it is that the interpreter of Bottle after Bottle, affirmed to be grateful for everything that he lives and about his past he commented, he no longer remembers it. “It will feel all our prideour Mexican culture we paid tribute to Don Vicente and I am very excited, very happy, for the results”, commented the famous.

Later he commented: “I live in the moment, without thinking about tomorrowwithout thinking about the past eitherjust enjoying all the blessings that God puts on the road at the moment and therefore grateful for everything that is happening right now, “a comment that some of his fans took as a hint towards the relationship that just ended.

After these statements, the singer received several comments of supportsuch as: “Wise words”, “That’s how Nodal should be” and “Christian Nodal I wish you all the beauty in the world… a thousand blessings for you, keep going”.

Christian Nodal’s mother congratulates him after receiving two awards

During the gala, the performer received two awardsthe one of Artist of the Year and the one of collaboration of the yeardue to the times of the program, only one would have been televised and the other behind the scenes.

After these awards, Cristy Nodal, the singer’s mother, did not hesitate to express her emotion at her son’s achievements. With a post on Instagram, he wrote: “Congratulations son, what a pride! After two years of fighting so that your voice and your talent would not be turned off, here you are still in the ring. That you could not present yourself today? That you could not sing your own songs? That nobody would support you? And that blah blah blah, “he wrote, recalling the problem with Universal.

And he added: “Thank God. Thank you Sony Music for all the support. Thank you to all his fans who are always with him. Time to time.”