Have you been diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis? Here’s what it is

Do you know you suffer from bacterial vaginosis but have not fully understood what it is? Here’s everything you should know about it.

It often happens to find yourself on a visit for disorders that are not easy to classify and to find yourself holding a diagnosis that explains little about what you suffer from. A problem that usually occurs precisely for those pathologies that are difficult to understand or about which it is difficult to find appropriate information and who are able to properly answer the many questions that may arise in this regard.

Among the many there is, for example, bacterial vaginosis. A typically female problem that depends on an alteration in the balance of the vagina. So let’s find out what it is specifically and how to act when you discover that you suffer from it.

Bacterial vaginosis: symptoms and treatments to be implemented

When you suffer from bacterial vaginosis the symptoms can be so similar to those of other conditions, thus leading to confusion.

Generally among the most important to consider are white or gray leaks which appear almost always not very dense (as opposed to what happens for candidiasis) and which have a fishy smell.

If in doubt about what actually causes intimate problems, the first thing to do is certainly to contact your doctor. In fact, he will be able to ascertain its existence by taking a little vaginal secretion.

Many other times, however, the symptoms can go almost completely unnoticed, leading to discovering bacterial vaginosis only during a check-up visit. And this certainly causes alarm and doubts about what one is suffering from.

In any case it is important to learn to know it in order to be able to treat it correctly while avoiding getting sick again.

Among the most common causes of bacterial vaginosis there are certainly iinfections that are sexually transmitted and not treated in the right way. In some cases the problem can also originate from the use of intrauterine devices.

As this is in effect an infection, it is important to never take the problem lightly. In fact, if left untreated, bacterial vaginosis can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease or create problems in case of pregnancy.

Generally, after having been diagnosed, the doctor tries to understand the triggering cause and after the necessary questions decides to administer medications which are usually antibiotics. These are inserted into the vagina for about seven days, in which it is preferable not to have sexual intercourse.

