Have you ever heard of the VIX curve? The Downside Could Be Finished By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – It is a fact that volatility is a feature of this phase in the markets. The reached the level of 34 (highs since April 2020) after which and slipped into correction territory, only to then give a shot of the kidneys and close in positive after having touched even the -5% (not happened since the times of the bubble of the dot com).

Expectations of interest rate hikes, the Fed’s liquidity drain and geopolitical tensions are playing a major role in traders’ behavior as the current spike in inflation continues to reduce equity valuations by raising bond rates. A context of great uncertainty for the financial markets.

What is the curve of the

Everyone (more or less) knows what the is, considered by many to be the fear index as it measures the volatility of the market through options on. The higher the VIX rises, the higher the possibility of a fall on the stock index, vice versa, if the value of the VIX falls, the value of the S&P 500 increases and the implied volatility decreases.

However, more rarely we talk about the Volatility Index curve, measured through the volatility index and the different maturities of its options, allowing you to have a broader overview of the movement of market volatility.

Simply put, there can be three types of curve structure: in contango, when the prices of short-term contracts are lower than long-term ones; in backwardation, when long maturities are less than short maturities in terms of value; or flat curve, i.e. when prices correspond to the values ​​on the longest maturities.

Finished discounts?

Caution should be the main driver of this phase, but with the reversal of the Vix curve the bearish peak may have reached its maximum, as happened just before the April 2020 rally and after the panic over the Omicron variant.

Generally, every time the VIX curve reverses, the maximum of a market decline is signaled, and as indicated by the graph above, the market may have reached this point given the possible slowdown in inflation in Q1 and the Fed’s decision. on interest rates, or in any case an update of the forward guidancewhich would remove a lot of uncertainty from operators.

However, important risks remain such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or a sudden acceleration of tightening by the Federal Reserve that would not give the markets time to adjust to the new phase.