Have you ever seen a 3-seater sports car? It is a “shark” and costs very little

It was launched with an effective marketing campaign that recalled the famous movie “Jaws” by Steven Spielberg.

There are still several days to go until the auction closes, that’s true. But, for now, the current offer is just meager and affordable for almost any budget. Also because, the one for sale on Katawiki, it is a very special car. Which, moreover, can now fully enter the category of “historic cars”.

The Matra Murena

On the well-known portal, in fact, one is up for auction Matra Murena from 1983 perfectly preserved. The Murena was a car produced from 1980 to 1984 by the French car manufacturer Matra in collaboration with the PSA Group and marketed under the Talbot brand. We are talking about a coupe produced in about 10 thousand copies.

It replaced the Matra-Simca Bagheera. It was launched with an effective marketing campaign that recalled the famous movie “Jaws” by Steven Spielberg. A gimmick to underline the aggressiveness of the car. On its debut, the Moray featured two engines: the Murena 1.6 was equipped with the 6JA2 engine, with a displacement of 1592 cm³ and a maximum power of 92 HP. While the Murena 2.2 was equipped with the 2155 cm³ 9N2 engine and with a maximum power of 118 HP. The latter was the engine that at the time of its debut was still under development.

The car for sale

It is a French short series sports car. It is very exclusive and particular because it has the characteristic feature of having only three seats located in the front part of the car.

The Matra Murena up for auction on Katawiki is a well-preserved, unrestored car. But it maintains conditions that are described as fantastic. The vehicle is from France, with a regular Spanish registration from 2003.

It has a galvanized frame, rust-free for life, and a fiber body. 1,600 cc Poissy engine, originally from the PSA group. 5-speed manual transmission. Many spare parts available. The car has a user manual and other paper documents held by the previous owner.

The car is located in Logroño, Spain. The current offer is 4 thousand euros. But there are still several days before the auction ends.