Have you ever seen a 700 thousand euro Alfa Romeo 155? It really is for sale

What we found for sale at RM Sotheby’s, however, is a totally new car. Here are all the interventions

Let’s be good. Let no one think immediately of alcohol. And, before making any hasty judgments, read this article thoroughly. It is true, the price is “high”. Some might say, “We are still talking about an Alfa Romeo …”.

Yet this is not an Alfa Romeo like all the others. We found it for sale on the well-known portal RM Sotheby’s.

The Alfa Romeo 155 V6

The context is that of the 90s. Mid 90s, to be exact. A special version of the Alfa Romeo 155 V6. In those years, this car made a name for itself in racing. Although, of course, he could have done much more.

This is just an example of those who made history. A beautiful 155 V6 TI – chassis number “005”. Delivered to the Alfa satellite team in Milan, Euroteam, in view of the 1995 DTM / ITC season, in which it was to be driven by the former Team Lotus driver in Formula 1, Michael Bartels.

He started the season with a sixth place, but subsequently, in Diepholz, Bartels even took pole position and won both races of the DTM. Unfortunately, however, over the course of the season, the car showed little reliability, holding back the results in the championship. In 1996 only a fourth place and two eighth places arrive.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> How much can an old Alfa Romeo 155 from ’95 be worth? This model costs 750 thousand euros. Photos

The car for sale

What we found for sale at RM Sotheby’s, however, is a totally new car. Over the years – and with some changes of ownership – this Alfa Romeo 155 V6, in fact, received the reconstruction of the chassis, engine and suspension, the cost of which was almost 170,000 euros.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Alfa Romeo, the news for 2022 arrives | There is talk of two important restylings

And, then, it should not surprise us the price with which this orange beast is offered, which proudly displays the inscription on its recognizable body. Jägermeister. The Alfa Romeo 155 V6 is equipped with a rebuilt engine and gearbox that are said to have been used only in the power and reliability tests.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Between Alfa 155 and Giulia, why were there no Alfa Romeo sports sedans? The Mystery of the 159 GTA

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> It is the most beautiful Alfa Romeo ever built, or so they say | It alone is worth more than 20 Ferraris combined

On RM Sotheby’s we find it for sale at a price ranging from 600 thousand to 700 thousand euros.