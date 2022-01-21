Have you ever seen Adam Sandler’s daughters? The actor is worried about them

Adam Sandler he is one of the characters who most of all have populated the Hollywood world. His films have deeply affected many people, giving a laugh even in the darkest moments and a tear when you wanted to dream with your heart. In all of this, he is also a great and caring dad, in love with his daughters.

From 2003, the actor is married to his wife Jackie Sandler, with whom he had his two little girls: Sadie Madison And Sunny Sandler. Parents met in 1998 on the set of Big Daddy – A special dad and immediately a certain alchemy took place between them, which then led them to form a family.

Sadie Madison Sandler is the eldest of the actor’s two daughters and was born on May 6, 2006, three years after the parents’ wedding. When the girl was born, the actor felt very strong sensations, as he stated:

When my daughter was born, I was so nervous. I didn’t know what I felt. Five minutes later, maybe 10 minutes later, it was me, the baby and a nurse. We went down alone to just check the vital signs and all that stuff, and I had a chemical reaction in my body, where I loved the little girl so much, and I was so nervous about her, and that’s when I lost my mind.

His second child, Sunny Sandler, born on, made the man lose his head again November 2, 2008. Little girls have never been great advocates of paternal careers: Sandler claimed that to them do not like his films very much.

The fact is, however, that the father’s greatest concern is that the two girls grow up spoiled. So, in a rant, he said:

I try to do the right thing, but with the amount of money I have, it’s hard to raise children the way I did.

Despite everything, the actor seems to be doing a good job and that the restrictions he imposes on his girls are working.

