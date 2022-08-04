Have you ever seen Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh? She’s beautiful (and she got her father excited)

A face whose features encapsulate both those of her father and mother, Shiloh showed the world her skills for hip pop dance in a video that went viral

Gorgeous as her father and mother, with features that remember them both, but a passion that seems to be decidedly different from the one that their parents have transformed into a profession that has made them famous all over the world. We are talking about Shioh, the beautiful daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 16 years old and until today shown only sporadically in photos next to her actors parents, to protect their privacy. But that she recently decided to come out by showing the world about her dancing skills, and managing to bring tears to her eyes even to her father.

The very young born from Brad’s marriage to Angelina, she decided to overcome her fear of showing herself in public by showing her dancing skills, with a ‘screaming’ performance. In a few before this ‘event’, they probably would have recognized her, even if only a few weeks ago her images of her next to her mother Angelina, intent on following the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus, they went around the world.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter as she had never seen herself before

Things changed after the publication of the video in which she is seen dancing Vegas by Doha Cat, first performance in which he appears without a mask. In fact, Shiloh had already appeared in other videos uploaded to Youtube but, most likely in order to preserve her identity, she always appeared wearing a mask. This time she instead she can be admired at the center of the scene, accompanied by two other dancers, giving emotions with her dancing skills. In fact, for some time the young daughter of art has approached the world of dance, and in particular of hip pop, studying at the prestigious dance school in Los Angeles, ‘half’ of many VIPs, or the Millennium Dance Complex by Studio City.

His passion for dance thrills Brad Pitt

“It brings tears to your eyes.” These were the words of a very proud Brad Pitt, spoken during an interview with the microphones of ET, on the red carpet of Bullett Train in Los Angeles, to comment on the performance of his daughter. “I don’t know where he got it,” he explained, referring to the girl’s dowry. “I’m Mr. ‘Two-Left-Feet’ here,” he later joked, after expressing words of great admiration for the 16-year-old.

Pitt did not therefore seem regretful for the fact that Shiloh is willing to follow a different path from hers and indeed he said he was proud, hoping that each of his children will realize their dreams without necessarily looking at the successes of their parents, and, in this regard, he commented: “I love when they find their way, they find things they are interested in and thrive ”.