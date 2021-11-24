Have you ever seen Ariana Grande’s mansion in Hollywood? It’s on sale! It has 7 bathrooms and a swimming pool

Do you know Ariana Grande’s mansion in Hollywood? The famous star has put it up for sale: it is immense and contains 7 bathrooms and a swimming pool

For a star of his caliber you need a super crazy house. Ariana owns a villa in Hollywood, in one of the most evocative areas of the United States, truly immense. The villa has 7 bathrooms and even a swimming pool. The well-known pop star has now put it up for sale.

READ ALSO: “I’m sick”: Ariana Grande’s announcement on Instagram, desperate fans

Ariana Grande’s mansion in Hollywood

Ariana Grande is a world famous singer-songwriter. She is a winner of two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards and 27 Guinness World Records. He started his career in 2008, in the “Broadway” musical and then became famous thanks to the role of Cat Valentine in the sitcoms of “Nickelodeon: Victorious”.

In 2011 he signed his first record deal with the Republic Records label, releasing his first single “Put Your Hearts Up” in December of the same year. He reaches the pinnacle of success with his second studio album, “My Everything”, with which he has sold over 9 million copies worldwide.

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande: “I suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder”

Over the course of his career he has sold over 85 million records in the United States alone, and each of his studio albums has been certified platinum. “Time” magazine named Ariana Grande as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016 and 2019. Billboard instead recognized her as “woman of the year” in 2018. Ariana is the most streamed female artist Of all times.

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande: after the terrible attack, the beautiful gesture of the singer

A little over a year ago, Ariana had moved into a mega mansion in Hollywood Hills, to be precise in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Los Angeles, purchased for a frightening sum of 13.7 million dollars. The house measures more than 900, spread over 3 floors. It has 5 meters high ceilings and has 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, all decorated with modern and design furniture. The villa also has an infinity pool. Now Ariana has decided to put it up for sale for $ 14 million. Apparently the artist did it to buy a more secluded and smaller house on Bird Streets.