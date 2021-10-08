Have you ever seen Camila, the young girlfriend of Leonardo Di Caprio who is 22 years younger? That’s who it is

Which of you has seen Titanic? Or rather … how many times have you been overwhelmed by the beauty and talent of that young boy who is now considered one of the greatest actors in Hollywood?

Since, Leonardo Dicaprio has climbed to the peak of success, engaging not only in his film career, but also in supporting projects related to the environment and global warming. Over the course of his life Leonardo has conquered many women, but since 2017, the one and only to have the key to the actor’s heart is the very young Camila Morrone. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Camila Morrone?

Born in 1997, Camila Morrone is a model and actress of Argentine origin. Not everyone will know that the actress’s mom, Lucila Polak, has been in a relationship with for several years Al Pacino, to which Camila is still very attached to today. Morrone took her first steps in the entertainment world as an actress: in 2013, in fact, she starred in the film Bukowski directed by James Franco.

As can be seen from the many photos posted on her official Instagram profile, Camila is truly a beautiful girl, which is why she was also noticed by the fashion world. In 2016 Vogue Turkey he chose her as the face for his cover. Furthermore, the following year, Camila walked the runway as a model for one of the collections of Moschino.

Camila, however, continued to cultivate her passion for acting, thanks to which she was able to act in films such as The executioner of the night; Never goin ‘back, Mickey and the bear And Valley girl.

Leonardo and Camila: will it be the right time?

Among the women who, over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has made to fall in love with, there are very important names from the world of fashion such as Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli and Toni Garrn. For a long time there have been rumors of a possible relationship between the actor and his colleague Kate Winslet: the two Hollywood stars, however, have always been linked only by a deep friendship, born after shooting the film together Titanic.

Starting from 2017, despite their twenty-three years of difference, Leonardo and Camila form a steady couple, also participating together in public events of significant importance. A friend of the actor also revealed to theEntertainment Tonight how Camila represents DiCaprio’s ideal woman. The couple, as revealed by the source, has already successfully passed the step of family presentations, and despite the quarantine caused by Covid19 forced them to spend 24 hours a day together, Camila and Leonardo are united and in love like the first day.