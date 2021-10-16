News

Have you ever seen Chris Hemsworth’s house? There is a detail that only Thor could have

Thor he is the god of lightning, thunder and storms, son of Odin, king of the gods. With his hammer he is also the protector of all humanity, which he defends thanks to his weapon capable of destroying mountains. Well, in the Marvel world the honor of playing this character went to Chris Hemsworth, Australian actor who became the god of lightning, Thor. Being the interpreter of one of the most appreciated divinities on the international television scene, he can only have one home worthy of his character.

Chris Hemsworth’s house: definitely on the level of the god Thor

Chris Hemsworth is a lucky person, especially if you think that he has this huge house in which he lives with his beautiful wife. Elsa Pataky and their 3 children: India Rose, Tristan And Sasha. During the lockdown period, the family used to share many photos and videos of their daily life, also showing what is their little house. All five live together with Byron Bay, a seaside town in Australia.

The house itself is truly aisland of dreams, if you think that it overlooks the sea and occupies a really large space. In fact, we know that, in addition to the decidedly immense house, there are also hectares of park available around that, during the lockdown period, the family used mainly for training, often live with fans at home. Returning a little to the house and how it is formed, we can see that it is equipped with all comfort possible: gym, swimming pool, even the cinema room. In addition, the couple always makes sure that their children can always be on the go and that they don’t get bored, especially in these difficult days, where it has been difficult to keep them at home.

The particular detail, typical of Thor: the hammers

The interpreter of the god of lightning, however, cannot live in a house without putting his own on it signature. And here, in fact, is the almost maniacal detail that is almost exasperating his wife, Elsa Pataky. Everyone will surely know that the symbol of Thor’s strength and power is his hammer, but few will know that, of hammers, in the scenographic field, there have been many. What can Chris Hensworth do but collect them all inside the house?

The wife, in fact, confessed that her husband has got into the bad habit of bringing home, from the Marvel set, 5 hammers for each film interpreted. Currently, doing some math, the family should be accommodating around their home roughly 40 hammers of the god of lightning.

