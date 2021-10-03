News

Have you ever seen Chris Pratt’s family? Now he explains how he managed to become a star!

It is usually said that behind a great man there is always a great woman. In the case of Chris Pratt we are not talking about a woman, but mostly about a family. Yes, because the actor’s family, star of film sagas like Jurassic World And Guardians of the Galaxy, owes its success mainly to his family. Let’s find out why!

The Pratt family

His father, Daniel Clifton Pratt, was born on 1 October 1953. He worked in the mining sector and later started renovating the house. He died on June 30, 2014, at the age of 59, after a hard battle lasting years against multiple sclerosis. The day he died, his son Chris was in New Orleans, on the set of Jurassic World. In memory of his father, the actor founded a center for teenagers.

His mother is called Kathleen Louise Pratt, but everyone calls her Kathy. He worked for years in a supermarket. The actor, when he received the prestigious star award on the infamous Walk of Fame, was keen to thank his mom during his speech. A mother who has made many sacrifices, but who has never made her children lack love.

The star de Guardians of the Galaxy has an older brother. Is called Cully and was the first person who prompted him to pursue an acting career. As children, the two did nothing but “fight” relentlessly, even for hours on end.

Chris Pratt also has a sister, who is also an elder. Is called Angie and, like her mother, she made many sacrifices so that her brother could pursue his dream: to one day become a successful actor.

Chris Pratt’s private life

Chris Pratt has an ex-wife: the actress Anna Faris. The two met on a film set, and two years later, on July 9, 2009, they got married. On August 6, 2017, they publicly announced the end of their marriage.

On August 25, 2012, the two became the parents of a boy, whom they named Jack. Jack was born prematurely (around nine weeks) and had to spend four weeks in the hospital’s intensive care unit. When he was born he was really very small, so much so that his first cradle was an incubator.

Less than a year after the end of his first marriage, Chris Pratt met during a picnic Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. On 8 June 2019 they got married, and on 10 August they became parents of the little girl Lyla Maria.

