Have you ever seen Christian Bale’s children? The youngest is 6 years old and fans have already noticed a small detail

Christian Bale, Oscar-winning actor appreciated by audiences and critics, who started his career at 13, recognized as a world star after numerous films, has always been very reserved regarding his private life. Married in 2000 with Sandra Blazic, producer, make-up artist and stuntman of Serbian and American origins, has always tried to avoid talking about her personal sphere with the media. His wife also seems to have the same ideas, both of whom are attentive and distant from celebrity culture. Fans and the public are in fact increasingly interested in knowing as much as possible about stars or couples of famous people, believing that their social and economic status does not make them even normal people. Of course often their assets, as well as notoriety, are mind-boggling, but they are also human beings just like those fans who adore them and those paparazzi who lurk at unthinkable hours of the night for the scoop of the century, a scoop that is often a photo of the actor during a walk with his family. In fact, there are few outings, trips or walks on Halloween where it was possible to photograph Christian Bale in the company of his wife and children. Both parents went to great lengths to keep their children out of the spotlight and to ensure a normal life for them. Their eldest daughter, born in 2005, has intrigued the media and the general public for many years, as has little Joseph, born in 2014. Here’s what we know about the Bale family.

Christian Bale model father of Los Angeles

Besides the fact that their children, albeit very young, are inheriting the reserve and lack of enthusiasm for media invading their private lives, not much is known about them. Between blacked-out social profiles and a few photos on the web, the family apparently manages to maintain its own dimension away from the screens. From the few pictures and interviews Christian Bale really looks like a super dad. As he himself stated, his father has not always been present in his life and he absolutely does not want his children to suffer from this absence too, considering also that he is constantly engaged in film projects.

His daughter Emmeline often visits him on the set and has also been present at some cinema evenings and ceremonies. The younger Joseph himself was shown in many pictures with his father during free time spent at the park together, as the actor also did with Emmeline when he was younger. From the photos the family often goes out for walks in the city and they do not always seem to notice that someone has managed to steal a shot, or perhaps the flashes are no longer so effective. Needless to say, if the daughter Emmeline looks as much like her mother as her father, little Joseph, at only 6 years old, remembers the traits of his father, even though they are both very blond.

