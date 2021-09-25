Have you ever seen Christian Bale’s house? A curious detail reveals his mania for cleanliness

Christian Bale he is particularly known for being a character who likes to maintain a certain discretion and a certain privacy. In fact, her residence was unknown and has been for a long time, but now that she is out in the open it is immediately clear how her home is the mirror of her personality. Here’s what we know about it.

Brentwood Park, Los Angeles: the home of Christian Bale and Sibi Bale

Christian Bale is part of that group of celebrities who have been married for many years now and his spouse is the beautiful Sibi Bale, by his side since 2000. The couple, as was recently discovered, live in the neighborhood of Brentwood Park, in Los Angeles, a very exclusive area dotted with several celebrities from the entertainment world.

Their home is in fact very secluded and, despite its size, tends to go unnoticed. We know that it has an area of 750 square meters and which was bought by the actor for the sake of 8 million and 800 thousand dollars. Before buying this house, the actor and his wife lived for about 25 years in Santa Monica and continue to have this house too, at the same time as the one in Brentwood Park.

The actor’s house is really a lot spacious And well furnished, starting from the photos that can be recovered online. In fact, we know that Christian Bale has a kind of mania for personal hygiene and cleanliness. This is why we see that there are more bathrooms in the house than bedrooms: we have the beauty of 7.5 bathrooms against 6 rooms. In short, an interesting peculiarity.

For the rest, the furniture tends to be almost in style vintage, with beautiful wood floors spread over almost all of the area in the house itself. Let’s see how i dominant colors are the bronze, yellow and brown of the floor, the chairs, the table and most of the furniture.

Finally, we also see some beautiful ones leisure rooms, like the one with the ping pong table, the bookcase and the cinema one. In short, a 100% furnished house from all points of view.

