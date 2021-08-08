Have you ever seen Christian De Sica’s house? Nobody expected anything like this – the Democrat

Do you know where the actor Christian De Sica lives? His house will amaze you: you will not believe your eyes

Christian De Sica is one of the most famous Italian actors. Son of art, his father was the great director Vittorio De Sica who contributed to writing the history of Italian cinema and its comedy.

Unlike his parent, the Roman artist has always concentrated on simpler and more playful roles, creating a new film genre since the 90s: that of cinepanettoni. These are, of course, the classic zany films that come out to the cinema during the Christmas period.

Together with the colleague Massimo Boldi made a fantastic pair for this type of film. The two worked together until 2005, when they separated due to an argument. Now they are back on good terms.

Christian De Sica, that’s where he lives

Christian De Sica was born and raised in Rome, where he had the opportunity to meet those who would one day become great television and film characters. One of these was Carlo Verdone, with whom he curiously went to school. The two were even classmates.

Friendship with the great comedian led him to meet his sister Silvia who then married in 1980. The relationship did not begin in the best way because the brother believed that the friend was not good for the girl that she was much younger at the time. The two have, in fact, 7 years of difference.

Despite this stormy start, the marriage it goes very well, they are very happy and have two sons, Brando and Maria Rosa. The actor, in fact, unlike the characters he plays in his films, is a very faithful man. Here you are where do you live the couple.

Obviously, like all wealthy people, Christian De Sica has more than one home. The best known is certainly the villa of Capri, which before him belonged to several important personalities, especially artists. It is a dream place, with lots of rooms and surrounded by gardens and parks. The terrace overlooks the Gulf of Naples, offering a breathtaking view. Recently, it became known that this amazing dwelling It’s on sale: who knows who will buy it.