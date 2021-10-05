Have you ever seen Denzel Washington’s children? Here’s what they have in common with the Oscar-winning actor

Denzel Washington, one of the most beloved American actors, directors and producers, he approached acting after completing his studies in journalism, starting as early as the early 80s to distinguish himself in numerous roles. Among his most iconic and for which he has received important awards remembering Cry for freedom, Glory – Men of glory which earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Malcolm X, Much ado about nothing, The Pelican Report, Philadelphia, The Bone Collector, Hurricane – The cry of innocence, John Q., Training Day with which he obtained the second Academy Award in the career of Best Actor, The Manchiurian Candidate, Inside Man, American Gangster And Phelam 123. Married for almost 40 years to Paulette Pearson, Denzel Washington has 4 children, John David, 36, Katia, 34, and twins Malcolm and Olivia, 30.

Who are Denzel Washington’s children and what they do

Starting with the oldest of his 4 children, currently also the most famous, John David Washington he has followed in all respects in his father’s footsteps, not only is he an established and well-known actor, but is gaining more and more popularity in the world of Hollywood, participating in acclaimed successful films. After a brief appearance as a child in Malcolm X, was the star of the film Spike Lee BlacKkKlansman And Tenet from Christopher Nolan. He has also previously appeared on the HBO show Ballers, and movies Love Beats Rhymes, Monsters and Men, Monster And The Old Man & the Gun. John David Washington was formerly an accomplished football player and was part of the St. Louis Rams and California Redwoods squad. Denzel Washington has repeatedly joked about his relief that his son no longer plays football: “he has had some concussions, a broken collarbone, a muscle tear and tendonitis. I’m glad it’s over“, he has declared.

Katia Washington, who has never wanted to be an actress, is still present and very active in the film industry. In fact, he worked as a production assistant in Django Unchained from Quentin Tarantino, as assistant director of Nate Parker for The Birth of a Nation, and for The Equalizer And Fences, both of whom see his father as an interpreter. As for the twins, Olivia Washington has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows such as The Butler, Mr. Robot, Empire And Chicago PD, while Malcolm Washington he played basketball at the University of Pennsylvania, later becoming involved in show business. In 2013 he graduated in film and subsequently received a diploma from the AFI Conservatory, a graduate film school.

