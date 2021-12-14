Have you ever seen Elisabetta Canalis without a trickle of makeup? Enchanting

Elisabetta Canalis is one of the most loved showgirls and actresses of all time, known for her absolutely perfect body and her breathtaking beauty. But have you ever seen Elisabetta Canalis without makeup? Wonderful!

Elisabetta Canalis is a true timeless icon of Italian television. Launched in the entertainment world by Striscia La Notizia, her fame only grew year after year. But how is Elisabetta without a touch of makeup?

After graduating from a classical high school in Sassari, her hometown, Elisabetta moves to Milan to study foreign languages ​​and literature at the State University, but she will never finish her studies. His secret dream is in fact to break into the world of entertainment.

In fact, he participates in many castings, including the one for the film The fish in love by Leonardo Pieraccioni. In 2000 she was finally chosen as a brunette tissue for Striscia la Notizie, a program that will give her notoriety and in which she will remain until June 8, 2002, paired with her friend (and wedding witness) Maddalena Corvaglia.

From a sentimental point of view, the beautiful Elisabetta was linked to the footballer Bobo Vieri in the early 2000s. From July 2009 to June 2011 she was also engaged to George Clooney.

In 2014 she married the Italian-American surgeon Brian Perri and the two had a daughter, Skyler Eva, born in 2015 in Los Angeles, the city where they reside.

In 2021 it returned to conduction on TV8 with Cover Screw – The Whole Truth About … and we also saw her on TV as a testimonial for water and San Benedetto tea.

But how is Elisabetta Canalis without makeup?

As you can imagine, even without a bit of makeup Elisabetta is absolutely magnificent.

The beautiful showgirl recently published a soap and water photo on Instagram, immediately buying up likes. In fact, Elisabetta appeared not only without make-up, but also without clothes: in fact she only wore underwear by Intimissimi (a brand of which she is testimonial).

At 43, Elisabetta Canalis couldn’t be more beautiful!