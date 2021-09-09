Have you ever seen Emma Watson’s boyfriend? That’s who the guy is who stole Hermione’s heart

As a child she did not want to hug a boy because she felt embarrassed, over time she always thought more about books than about boys, but as she grew her interest changed. Emma Watson has always had a very private life, except in the last period, in which the photos of the actress with her new boyfriend have appeared in all the magazines. Who is?

That’s who Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s boyfriend, is

Like his girlfriend, too Leo Robinton he is very private. He is thirty-one years old (he was born in 1989) and is originally from California. He has four brothers, the eldest of whom is named Charlie, while the twin brother is named Archer. The boy also has two sisters, named Lily and Daisy. He is an American entrepreneur based in Los Angeles who has specialized in the legalization of cannabis in the past. Like his girlfriend, he is a great supporter of social change, so much so that he has participated in feminist marches several times.

The boy, however, is not very social, his account is in fact almost completely inactive and is kept private. The two lovers are very reserved, so much so that even the actress has never published a photo with her current boyfriend, despite being together for a year.

Where and how did Emma and Leo meet?

The two boys they first met at The Ivy Restaurant, at St. John’s wood in London. Shortly after their first meeting, the two were photographed by the paparazzi kissing at Notting Hill’s Gail’s Bakery.

Leo is not the first businessman the actress was engaged to. In the past she dated and was in a relationship with a New York businessman named Brendan Wallace, aged 38. The two most likely broke off their relationship a couple of years ago.

