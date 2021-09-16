Have you ever seen Emma Watson’s brothers? Fans of the actress did not miss a detail about the twins

Emma Watson, British actress and activist, known for playing the role of Hermione Granger in the 8 films of the Harry Potter saga, has earned more than 30 awards in her career. Its success has in fact far from stopped with the conclusion of Harry Potter, because in 2012, after the release in 2011 of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Emma Watson was already working on the set of We are infinite, for which he received 12 awards. The film in which the actress stars alongside Ezra Miller And Logan Lerman, was named one of the 10 Best Films of the Year by the National Board of Review and won Best Debut at the Independent Spirit Awards. The film also consecrates Watson as a versatile actress capable of interpreting the most diverse roles. A talent already visible in the Harry Potter films, considering that it crosses an arc in the life of the protagonists, during which they grow both as characters and as actors. Like many interpreters of film sagas, however, the risk of being identified with the character to whom he has lent the face for years, is always very high. Most of Watson’s fans were confident that she would be stuck in the role of Hermione forever. But they had to change their mind: Emma Watson appeared in the main cast of many blockbusters. In fact, in 2013 he participated in the films Bling Ring, Noah And Regression, while in 2015 she was chosen for the role of Belle in the live action remake of the Disney animated film The beauty and the Beast and for the cast of the film The Circle with Tom Hanks. Both films turn out to be a hit, with The beauty and the Beast which becomes one of the most viewed films of the year, becoming the highest-grossing musical ever. What is known instead of the actress’s private life?

Emma Watson’s large family

Listed by Time magazine among the 100 most influential people in the world and in 2015 by Forbes magazine among the highest paid with compensation of $ 14 million, Watson is also socially and politically committed to the struggle for gender equality, declaring herself a feminist. Over the years, she has promoted women’s education in Bangladesh and Zambia and donated $ 1 million to a British foundation for women who are victims of abuse and harassment at work. Recently appeared with a very good performance in Little Women, Emma Watson is very private about her private life. However, it is known that his family is very large, expanding especially after the separation of his parents.

Watson has a brother, Alex, with whom she participated in Burberry’s Fall / Winter 2009 campaign, and who starred in the film. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as an extra. From his father’s second marriage, two twins were born, much younger than Watson, Nina and Lucy, and a brother of similar age to the two sisters, named Toby. The twins Nina and Lucy should have been born around 2004, news emerged after at the age of 3 they participated in a television film with their sister Emma, ​​never distributed in Italy, entitled Ballet Shoes. The film was released in 2007, so the two girls should presumably have been born in 2004. Two brothers were also born from their mother’s second marriage, but the couple was very reserved: no photos of the two children or particular details were published. on them. However, during an interview with Emma Watson it was leaked that one of the two is called David.

Although they are not twins, Alex is in fact two years younger than Emma, ​​the two are surprisingly similar, so much so as to arouse the interest of the media who claimed and asked several times if they were twins, also considering that the two sisters by father of the actress, Nina and Lucy, are in fact twins. Both Emma and Alex were born in Paris before moving to England with their mother and are very close to each other. Regarding the effects of her fame on her family life, Watson said in a Vogue interview: “I am a sister and a daughter. I belong to a family. There’s a whole existence for me off-screen, and it’s always been important and solid“.