Have you ever seen Emma Watson’s house? You could never imagine what the all-Italian detail is

Mostly known for interpreting Hermione in the saga of Harry Potter, Emma Watson, with a multi-million dollar fortune, routinely spends her time split between London and his apartment in New York. Once the commitments in the school of Hogwarts, the actress made sure to broaden interests, in various films and projects. He holds a Graduation at the prestigious university Brown, in English literature. Furthermore, she enthusiastically accepted the appointment as ambassador of the United Nations for the gender equality.

The agenda is full of commitments, with her career in acting carried out in parallel with that in fashion, and it is rather obvious that she has chosen to live in one of the areas more in from New York. In fact, he lives in a 12-storey complex, on the corner of Lexington Avenue, one of the main shopping streets of the Big Apple. Erected in 1913 the building was purchased in 2011 by the real estate group Harry Macklowe, which turned it into elite condominiums.

Emma Watson: the apartment in one of the most chic neighborhoods in New York

The apartments combine traditional and modern furnishing details. The large windows ensure an abundant amount of light in the living area, where Emma Watson’s guests can feel at ease, in this space since attractive design. The huge kitchen is equipped with only the best appliances Honey, as well as custom stained glass windows. THE recessed spotlights enhance the oak floors and marble shelves.

The panorama from the main hall is exceptional, thanks to the large and numerous windows. In an airy room, the combination of the latest solutions with other classics is clearly perceptible. The master bathroom, suitable for two people, offers a glass shower box and a bathtub. The Italian marble and the shiny and chrome accents are the finishing touches.

