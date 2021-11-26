Have you ever seen George Clooney’s Italian house? Here is the super Villa Oleandra

George Clooney, as a good lover of Italy, in particular of its wonderful lake landscapes, has chosen to buy a wonderful house, which can be defined as an authentic villa, on Lake Como. A villa that was also a love nest of his past and much chatted love with a very young girl Elisabetta Canalis which is always news, even after many years.

George Clooney and his home in Italy. Love at first sight

A great actor, but above all an authentic star and – it should be said – a very fascinating man. George Clooney it is considered precisely like wine, which “ages well”. Authentic sex symbol that makes women all over the world dream thanks to its charm, its overwhelming sympathy and its innate charisma, in Italy then he entered even more into the hearts of women for his immense love for it, which he manifested by buying a splendid villa, on Lake Como, considered one of the most romantic places in the world.

A villa that in the past has seen the birth of his love story with the then very young Elisabetta Canalis. Memorable their photos, taken practically everywhere, which immortalized them tenderly embraced in motion. But let’s now take a closer look at hers Villa Oleandra.

Lots of greenery and a truly enviable position. A Thousand and One Nights villa!

The first thing to underline is that, by selling it already from the outside, one can only literally remain speechless, not only for its breadth, which is truly remarkable, but above all for its excellent position, exactly in front of the lake and surrounded by a fervent vegetation, with an already very “relaxing” air and that transmits serenity only by admiring it in photos, let alone live!

An authentic picture from a postcard, or from a painting, that George has shown several times and that, in no time at all, has been around the world due to its fame. And it is not for nothing that over time it has hosted great artists for some weekends and business meetings, not just actors, and friends of the Hollywood star, who were also paparazzi at the highlight, that is when they got off the boats to access in the sumptuous mansion, from One Thousand and One Nights, as it is up to a star of its calibration.

An elegant, refined and chic residence, as well as equipped with every possible type of comfort.

Lots of wood and unique pieces. Great love for vintage and classic style

The first thing that immediately catches the eye, both inside and outside of it, is the huge presence of wood in light shade, material much loved by George, which we can find in the structure of the deckchairs that surround the splendid swimming pool in the vast garden, the dining table on the balcony, where it is assumed that the actor loves to consume fabulous lunches and dinners outdoors, alone or in company, in the sultry summer evenings, and – moving inside – many present in the lintels of the doors and in the sumptuous furniture that decorate the living room, as well as sofas and chairs in pure deco style.

Long and sometimes winding stairs lead us from the atrium and the living area to the sleeping area George, for reasons of confidentiality, he did not want to show on social networks and on the Internet.

A bathroom that is an authentic luxury, like real nabobs, with the flavor of Spa, where the predominant color is the White, mainly due to the bathroom fixtures, is the last room shown to us, where a magnificent bathtub makes its presence, complete with feet, in a style therefore very vintage, where it is assumed that the actor loves to refresh himself in warm and very fragrant baths.

Several paintings show off on the walls white, beautifully and sumptuously framed with very refined and gilded frames. A sumptuous, elegant, refined and chic house, as well as airy and full of light, natural above all, with a breathtaking view and magically surrounded by Mother Nature.