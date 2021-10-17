Have you ever seen Hugh Jackman’s house? That’s why it’s a long way from Wolverine’s style

Hugh Jackman has a personality and a character that would seem to have absolutely nothing in common with that of Wolverine, one of his best known characters. This is also noticeable simply by looking at the house where the actor lives with his wife Deborra – Lee Furness. Here is some information about it.

Melbourne: Hugh Jackman’s apartment

As most of you surely know, Hugh Jackman is a native of the gorgeous Australia, which has also given other well-known actors to international cinema, such as Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett. The actor, along with his wife Deborra – Lee Furness, decided to buy a beautiful apartment in Melbourne, Australia.

In reality, speaking of the couple’s homes, we see that they also have another one in the beautiful one New York, for a total of 21 million dollars in real estate. That said, as far as the Australian apartment is concerned, one thing immediately catches the eye: the style is not at all what one would expect from Wolverine’s face actor. In fact, we see that to the darkness of the character, Hugh Jackman prefers the light and the beautiful modern white, which give a completely different effect.

The floors are almost all in wood, starting from the kitchen and arriving at the bathroom. It unwinds around one flight of spiral stairs, very large, which gives a truly breathtaking optical effect. One of the strong points, however, is certainly the panorama, on which they have focused a lot.

For almost the entire perimeter of the apartment the presence of prevails glass walls which, in addition to letting in a lot of light, offer a spectacular view of the sea. There room it is very large, with a low and wide coffee table, almost in a tribal style. On the side, however, we see some really nice stools with piano bar.

Obviously, all this certainly does not lack the Terrace, which is a nice touch. The outdoor furniture chosen is all based on wood, with the addition of details, such as a wooden centerpiece with a particular shape. There is no shortage of deck chairs and sun loungers to relax in the sun.

