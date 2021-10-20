Have you ever seen Hugh Jackman’s lovely mom? That’s why it broke the actor’s heart

We see them parading on the red carpet, we suppose they never have suffered in life and maybe we envy them as well! In fact, before speaking, you should listen to the stories, even of the most successful celebrities in the world. If we think about what he suffered Hugh Jackman at an early age there will be less desire to be like him!

Sure, life seems to smile at him today (and probably does), but he was heartbroken as a child. He was 8 when his mother, Grace McNeil, abandoned his family in Australia to move to UK. The Hollywood star described her sudden departure as “Traumatic”, but apparently time heals all wounds.

Hugh Jackman was an 8-year-old schoolboy when Grace packed her bags, without even saying goodbye. He left Australia and returned to England (his country of origin) at the end of 70’s, leaving her husband Christopher Jackman to raise five children alone. After their divorce, Hugh’s sisters Zoe and Sonia went to live with Grace in the UK. Hugh and his brothers, Ian and Ralph, stayed on Sydney with his father.

Loading... Advertisements

Hugh Jackman: time heals wounds

Looking back on his difficult childhood, the actor defined thetraumatic event. He believed it was a passing phase. And instead the thing dragged on indefinitely. The protagonist of Les Misérables he added that he later saw his mother Once a year. In an interview with the program 60 Minutes, she confided that she still vividly remembers the morning she left. Back from school, he wasn’t there no one home. The next day a telegram arrived from England. Mom was there. The father prayed every night to change his mind, in vain.

In October 2011, Hugh Jackman confided to The Sun to have done definitely peace with his mother and to have a good relationship with him. He never missed her love. A feeling that prompted him to investigate Grace’s reasons, until he discovered that the woman had suffered from a profound one postpartum depression after her birth and that, coming from Great Britain, she had found herself lost in Australia, with five children to raise and a husband always at work.

Read also Have you ever seen Claudia Gerini’s daughter? That’s why his video left everyone speechless!